CHAFFEE - Virginia A. Hulton, 85, of Chaffee, passed away on Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at her son's residence in Chaffee.
She was born March 18, 1935, in Java, a daughter of the late Raymond and Ora Cole Grover. Her husband, Glen L. Hulton, who she married Aug. 28, 1954, in North Java, passed away on March 1, 2016.
She was a member of St. Jude's Church and the Altar Rosary Society in Sardinia. She was also an avid quilter and a member of Home Bureau.
She worked for the Pioneer Central High School, as a study hall monitor, and cafeteria worker. She was also a former kindergarten teacher, for St. Pius, in Delevan. She had also baked pies at Earl's Restaurant, and helped with baking the deserts at the Maple Haven Restaurant, in Franklinville.
Virginia is survived by her children, John (Jody) Hulton of Sardinia, Joyce (John) Bedell of Little Valley, Thomas (Melanie) Hulton of East Aurora and Margaret (Tim) Stifter of Juneau, Alaska; her sisters-in-law, Mary Hildebrant of Warsaw and Sharry Grover of Arcade; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her siblings, Cecelia (Leon) Schwab, Theresa Grover, LaVerne (Sharon) Grover, Edward, Norman and Robert Grover.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020) at St. Jude's Church in Sardinia for immediate family members. Interment will be held in Sardinia Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Church, 12800 Genesee Road, Chaffee, NY 14030; the Chaffee-Sardinia Fire Dept., PO Box 203, Chaffee, NY 14030; or to Roswell Park, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240.
