PORTVILLE - Virginia "Ginny" Bennett Flanagan, 77, of Portville, passed away Saturday (March 2, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a short illness.



Virginia was born on June 4, 1941, in New York City, and was the daughter of Everett Bennett and Kathryn Lorie Bennett. On Oct. 30, 1965, she married her husband of 54 years, James J. Flanagan Sr. who survives.



Ginny graduated from the College of Mount St. Vincent in 1963.



She worked for Secony Mobil Corp., in New York City, before dedicating her life to caring for four generations of her family.



She enjoyed the snowy mountains, and village life, of Portville throughout her retirement years.



Virginia was truly an angel on earth, and always put her family and community first. She was loved by all who know her, and supported her family in any interest or adventure they wanted to undertake.



In addition to her loving husband, Virginia is survived by her children, Margaret Mary Flanagan of New York City, James J. (Lisa) Flanagan Jr. of Louisiana and Kathryn Theresa Flanagan of Portville; six grandchildren, Devon, Liam, Timothy, Nathan, Ameline and Rene; a sister, Kathleen (Charles) Friedel of Milwaukee; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (March 8, 2019) at the Sacred Heart Oratory in Portville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Memorials if desired, may be made to the Portville Free Library, 2 N. Main St., Portville, NY 14770.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville.