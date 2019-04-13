Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Cecchi. View Sign

OLEAN - Virginia Cecchi passed peacefully Thursday (April 11, 2019) surrounded by family at home.



She was born July 14, 1933, in Richburg, the daughter of Homer V. and Phyllis Cady Cooley.



She attended Richburg Central School, graduating as valedictorian of the Class of 1950. On Sept. 15, 1951, Virginia married Albert Cecchi, and they enjoyed 63 years together until he predeceased her in 2014.



Virginia and Al were not only husband and wife but also each other's best friend. They worked side by side to build the successful wholesale distributor business, Cecchi News Agency, of books, magazines and newspapers.



Virginia and her husband enjoyed nothing better than just being with each other. Their favorite activities were traveling; playing golf; and watching the New York Yankees. A highlight was traveling to Italy to meet her husband's relatives. For their honeymoon, they attended a Yankee game, at Yankee Stadium. Over the years they attended many more Yankee games, then for their 60th anniversary, they returned to Yankee Stadium for their final game, and a congratulatory message was put on the screen wishing them a happy anniversary.



Virginia also loved St. Bonaventure basketball and rarely missed a game. She was a season ticket holder every year since 1952, back when games were played in the Olean armory.



Virginia was an accomplished pianist and studied at the St. Mary's School of Music. She often volunteered to play for various events. She loved all kinds of music, but especially the music of the 1930's and 40's. She had the ability to hear a song and immediately play it from memory.



Virginia was a member of St. Johns Roman Catholic Church; Bartlett Country Club; and a member of the women's golf league. She was the first woman on the board of directors for Bartlett Country Club.



She is survived by a son, Ronald (Linda) Cecchi, a daughter, Christine (Tina) Stetz, a son-in-law, Dan Stetz, four grandchildren, Katelyn Cecchi, Andrew Cecchi, Allison Stetz and Mike (Andrea) Stetz; a great-grandson, Caden Quinn Stetz; three nieces; a nephew; and the wonderful caregivers who assisted her later in life.



Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. April 26, 2019, at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. April 27, 2019, at St. John's Church, Olean. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Memorials may be made to Olean Food Pantry, 8 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760; St. Johns Church, 931 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14760; or Biggies Bullies Dog Rescue, Attn: Tina Stetz, 125 N. Fifth St., Allegany, NY 14706. Biggies Bullies is a dog rescue founded by her granddaughter, Allison. OLEAN - Virginia Cecchi passed peacefully Thursday (April 11, 2019) surrounded by family at home.She was born July 14, 1933, in Richburg, the daughter of Homer V. and Phyllis Cady Cooley.She attended Richburg Central School, graduating as valedictorian of the Class of 1950. On Sept. 15, 1951, Virginia married Albert Cecchi, and they enjoyed 63 years together until he predeceased her in 2014.Virginia and Al were not only husband and wife but also each other's best friend. They worked side by side to build the successful wholesale distributor business, Cecchi News Agency, of books, magazines and newspapers.Virginia and her husband enjoyed nothing better than just being with each other. Their favorite activities were traveling; playing golf; and watching the New York Yankees. A highlight was traveling to Italy to meet her husband's relatives. For their honeymoon, they attended a Yankee game, at Yankee Stadium. Over the years they attended many more Yankee games, then for their 60th anniversary, they returned to Yankee Stadium for their final game, and a congratulatory message was put on the screen wishing them a happy anniversary.Virginia also loved St. Bonaventure basketball and rarely missed a game. She was a season ticket holder every year since 1952, back when games were played in the Olean armory.Virginia was an accomplished pianist and studied at the St. Mary's School of Music. She often volunteered to play for various events. She loved all kinds of music, but especially the music of the 1930's and 40's. She had the ability to hear a song and immediately play it from memory.Virginia was a member of St. Johns Roman Catholic Church; Bartlett Country Club; and a member of the women's golf league. She was the first woman on the board of directors for Bartlett Country Club.She is survived by a son, Ronald (Linda) Cecchi, a daughter, Christine (Tina) Stetz, a son-in-law, Dan Stetz, four grandchildren, Katelyn Cecchi, Andrew Cecchi, Allison Stetz and Mike (Andrea) Stetz; a great-grandson, Caden Quinn Stetz; three nieces; a nephew; and the wonderful caregivers who assisted her later in life.Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. April 26, 2019, at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. April 27, 2019, at St. John's Church, Olean. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.Memorials may be made to Olean Food Pantry, 8 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760; St. Johns Church, 931 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14760; or Biggies Bullies Dog Rescue, Attn: Tina Stetz, 125 N. Fifth St., Allegany, NY 14706. Biggies Bullies is a dog rescue founded by her granddaughter, Allison. Funeral Home Guenther Funeral Home Inc

1303 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

(716) 372-7133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close