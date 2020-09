GREENBACK, Tenn. - Virginia Elaine Norton, born April 22, 1937, died peacefully in her Tennessee home on Friday, Aug. 21 2020, at the age of 83. Rejoicing as she has gone home to be with the Lord. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed greatly.



She is to be cremated and buried in her family plot in Sullivan County, Pennsylvania.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store