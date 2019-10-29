|
SALAMANCA - Virginia F. Leaskey, 92, of Salamanca, died Sunday morning (Oct. 27, 2019) at Salamanca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following a short illness.
Born April 17, 1927, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Francis E. and Lena Mae Metzler Yonaka. She was married March 31, 1948, to Mr. Richard Leaskey, who predeceased her July 3, 2003.
She was a lifelong standing member of the Free Methodist Church, Salamanca.
Mrs. Leaskey's second career, outside of being a stay-at-home mom, was more of a ministry than a career. She lived in Hillview Homes for 55 years, during which time she was well-known for her kindness and generosity to those who lived in that community. Whether it was a slice or a loaf of bread, an egg or a dozen, a dollar or more, it never mattered; she always responded in kind to meet those in need. It was said by a leading pastor in that community that, "Virginia was able to reach more people of Hillview Homes in a way that I never could."
Surviving are a daughter, Linda (James) Grey of Chardon, Ohio; two sons, James Leaskey and Eugene Leaskey, both of Salamanca; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Boothe; and two brothers, Robert Yonaka and Wayne Yonaka.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with James Leaskey, son of the deceased, officiating. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Salamanca.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 29, 2019