WELLSVILLE - Virginia F. Petrie, 89, of Riverside Drive, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at Wellsville Manor Care Center.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1930 in Roulette, Pa., to Carroll and Emma Zizka Fessenden. In 1948, she married Philip Petrie, who predeceased her on Oct. 26, 1989.
Virginia was a longtime resident of the Scio/Wellsville area, and graduated from Roulette High School, in 1948. On Aug. 7, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, and later became a stay-at-home mom. Her second career began at Halls Drug Store, and she retired from Peterson's Drug Store. In her retirement, she enjoyed a quiet life.
Survivors include a son, Brian (Dawn) Petrie of Mount Pleasant, N.C.; a daughter, Michele (Patrick) Barry of Wellsville; five grandchildren, Hope (Marcus) King of Harrisburg, N.C., Jill (Mike) Dube of Concord, N.C., Marc (Frances) Petrie of Clifton Park; Shannon (Ryan) Alban of Bel Air, Md. and Christopher (Christie) Barry of Baldwin, Md.; nine great-grandchildren, Addison, Chelsea, Zachary, Alexander, Connor, Julie, Elsie, Bryson and Victoria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Robert, Russell and Richard Fessenden; and a sister, Valera Weimer.
There will be no prior visitation and burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorials in Virginia's name, may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 13, 2019