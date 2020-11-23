CUBA - Virgina M. Clayson, of 388 Yankee Hill Road, Cuba, with her family by her side, went to her home in heaven, on Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) to join her husband, parents and brothers, James and Warren.



Born on Dec. 16, 1929, at the Maternity Home in Franklinville, to Growson and Marian Searle Kellogg, she was the first of their five children. Her childhood was full of adventure growing up on East Hill and South Center Road.



She loved sharing memories of the family farm and attending a one-room schoolhouse. Virginia continued her education, and graduated from Cuba Central School, in 1948.



Soon after her marriage to Clarence E. Clayson on July 17, 1948, they bought a farm on Yankee Hill Road in Cuba where they spent 56 years together until his death in 2004.



After her children were grown, she went to work for Ontario Knife Factory in Franklinville until her retirement in 1995.



Virginia will be fondly remembered for her warm beautiful smile and her happy joyful heart.



She was active in the Abbott Community Church, the Abbott Sunshine Society and the Cattaraugus County Home Bureau. She also enjoyed her bowling league and Red Hat Club.



A very important part of her life was the love and faith she shared with her church family at Cuba United Methodist Church and also through her involvement as member of the United Methodist Women.



Virginia was a homemaker and mother to their four children Lanny (Marie) Clayson, Brenda (Ken) Wyant, Larry Clayson, and Eric (Diane) Clayson who survive. Virginia cherished her children, their spouses, her numerous grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, as well as, her extended family and friends. She also leaves behind her brother Millard Kellogg and sister Arwilda Williams.



Friends and family may attend graveside services at 1 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) in Mount Prospect Cemetery, Franklinville. The Rev. Becky Worth will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Cuba United Methodist Church, or the Cuba Circulating Library.



The family wishes to thank Venture Forthe, for the help over the past several years, and especially for the care Cindy Jones provided to their mother.



Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.

