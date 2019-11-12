|
|
RICHBURG - Virginia M. Fancher, 90, of 156 Evans Ave., passed away Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) at home, following a lengthy illness.
Born on April 28, 1929, in Coudersport, Pa., she was the daughter of Earl and Mildred Seyler. Virginia married Harlan Fancher, on Feb. 13, 1948, in Bolivar. Mr. Fancher preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2018.
Virginia was employed as an inspector, for AVX Co. Olean, for several years. She served as an election inspector, for the village of Richburg, for many years.
Surviving are two sons, Gary (Lois) Fancher of Black Creek and Alan (Lois) Fancher of Cambridge, Minn.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara McLoed of Wellsville; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angela Fancher in 2015; three brothers, John, Thomas and Robert Russell; four sisters, Eugenia Stives, Mary, Martha and Fay Lorraine Russell.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Larry Allen, of the Richburg First Day Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorials to the Richburg Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, PO Box 253, Richburg NY 14774.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019