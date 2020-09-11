1/
Virginia M. "Ginger" Moyer
ELDRED, Pa. - Virginia M. "Ginger" Moyer, 73, of the Loop Road, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport, following a lengthy illness.

She was born Nov. 22, 1946, in Bradford, and was a daughter of Lowrain and Emma Mae Glass Batterson. On June 19, 1965, in Smethport, she married Gary R. Moyer, who survives.

Ginger was a 1964 graduate of Smethport High School and had resided on the Loop Road for over 50 years.

She had been employed by Jaguar Manufacturing in Smethport and at Sena Kean Manor as a nurse's aide and for many years at Zippo Manufacturing in Bradford before retiring due to poor health.

Ginger loved being with her grandchildren and her boxer dogs, doing crafts, bowling, bingo, camping and riding her four-wheeler.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are one son, Todd (Jen) Moyer of Eldred; two daughters, Kimberley Moyer of East Smethport and Tammy Howard of Bradford; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Richard and Trevor, Nathan and Taylor, and Alyssa, Bridgette and Phillip; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold "Bud" Batterson; and two sisters, Sally Ireland and Penny Burdick.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday (Sept. 12th, 2020) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, at which time a memorial service will be held, with the Rev. Rick Price officiating. Burial will be in Lamphier Cemetery in Eldred.

The family requests that memorials be made to the SPCA or to the charity of the donors choice.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
SEP
12
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
