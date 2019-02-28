FRIENDSHIP - Virginia M. Wentworth, 88, of 18 Stevens Ave., Friendship, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 27, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital's Palliative Care Unit.
Born Sept. 17, 1930, in Bath, she was a daughter of Randall and Esther Salisbury Dailey. On Oct. 23, 1948, in Canisteo, she married Olen Wentworth, who preceded her in death Nov. 30, 2006.
Virginia was a homemaker who loved her family, reading, cooking, and when younger enjoyed bowling. She was a former member of the Friendship United Methodist Church.
She is survived by four daughters, Marjorie (Mick) Davis of Angelica, Patricia (Bill) Aiello of Olean, Jean (Thomas) Morgan of Olean, and Jane (August) Elliott of Atlanta, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Freda Kelly of Canisteo and Rosie Dodge of Hornell; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday (March 2, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Becky Worth, pastor of Cuba United Methodist Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Friendship Ambulance Squad, 8 E. Main St., Friendship, NY 14739.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2019