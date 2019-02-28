Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia M. Wentworth. View Sign





Born Sept. 17, 1930, in Bath, she was a daughter of Randall and Esther Salisbury Dailey. On Oct. 23, 1948, in Canisteo, she married Olen Wentworth, who preceded her in death Nov. 30, 2006.



Virginia was a homemaker who loved her family, reading, cooking, and when younger enjoyed bowling. She was a former member of the Friendship United Methodist Church.



She is survived by four daughters, Marjorie (Mick) Davis of Angelica, Patricia (Bill) Aiello of Olean, Jean (Thomas) Morgan of Olean, and Jane (August) Elliott of Atlanta, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Freda Kelly of Canisteo and Rosie Dodge of Hornell; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday (March 2, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Becky Worth, pastor of Cuba United Methodist Church, will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Friendship Ambulance Squad, 8 E. Main St., Friendship, NY 14739.



