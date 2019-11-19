|
MACHIAS - Virginia R. Augie, formerly of Franklinville, died Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at The Pines, in Machias, following a long illness.
Born Sept. 20, 1937, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Homer and Lucille Woodruff Phillips. On Sept. 23, 1984, in Franklinville, she married Gary L. Augie, who survives.
Mrs. Augie attended Coudersport Central School, and was employed 10 years at Mapes Woodworking, in Wellsville; 21 years at Ontario Knife Company, in Franklinville, and a waitress for area restaurants.
Virginia was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Arcade, and enjoyed her family.
Surviving besides her husband of Arcade, are three daughters, Sharon Burdick of Cuba, Karen Linza of Wellsville and Christina (Perry) Trummer of Java Center; nine grandchildren, Warren Bowser, Michael Linza, Misty Shydlinski, Brandy Briggs, Tabitha, William III, Devin and Jackson Trummer and Jayden Leederman; 13 great-grandchildren, Emberlee and Aspen Brooks, Samantha Scouten and Raelynn Snyder, Paige Taggart, Hope, Daniel and Michael Briggs, Zane and Alaina Bowser, Dayton Jacob and Maverick and Michael Linza. She was one of 13 brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) in the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. Interment will be in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, in Franklinville.
Memorials may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, PO Box 301, Arcade, NY 14009.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 19, 2019