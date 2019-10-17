Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
(585) 928-2840
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Vennard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian A. Vennard


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian A. Vennard Obituary
BOLIVAR - Vivian A. Vennard, 87, of 7944 Rt. 417W, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 16, 2019) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, following a lengthy illness.

Born Jan. 28, 1932, in Willing, she was the daughter of Charles and Esther Button Gardner.

Vivian was employed by the Friendship Dairies for 26 years, retiring in 1986.

She enjoyed knitting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are six children, Robert (Debra) Vennard of Belfast, Thomas (Linda) Vennard of Florida, David Vennard of Cuba, Mary Vennard of Atlanta, Charles Vennard of Weston Mills and Susan (Edward) Slocum of Little Genesee; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and longtime companion, Lyle Arthur Mascho of Bolivar.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home, Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will be held following visitation at 2 p.m. Elva Cornell, pastor of the Bolivar United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now