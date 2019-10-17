|
|
BOLIVAR - Vivian A. Vennard, 87, of 7944 Rt. 417W, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 16, 2019) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, following a lengthy illness.
Born Jan. 28, 1932, in Willing, she was the daughter of Charles and Esther Button Gardner.
Vivian was employed by the Friendship Dairies for 26 years, retiring in 1986.
She enjoyed knitting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are six children, Robert (Debra) Vennard of Belfast, Thomas (Linda) Vennard of Florida, David Vennard of Cuba, Mary Vennard of Atlanta, Charles Vennard of Weston Mills and Susan (Edward) Slocum of Little Genesee; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and longtime companion, Lyle Arthur Mascho of Bolivar.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home, Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will be held following visitation at 2 p.m. Elva Cornell, pastor of the Bolivar United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 17, 2019