SCIO - Volney A. Davenport, 88, of Scio, left our world on Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) and joined his beloved wife, Mary, in the world beyond.
Born Aug. 6, 1932, in Scio, he was the son of Volney and Thelma Maude Stryker Davenport. On May 30, 1957, in Erie, Pa., he married the former Mary Elizabeth Rolls, who predeceased him on May 24, 2010.
Volney and Mary built their dream home in a beautiful rural setting just outside of Scio and moved there in 1991. There they enjoyed numerous family gatherings through the years-the theme seemed to be "the more the merrier." They welcomed and enjoyed time with all who stopped by for a visit.
A Korean War veteran, Volney served honorably with the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1954. He returned home to run the family farm.
He was an avid outdoorsman in every sense of the word, who particularly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family, he was high spirited, and like his brothers, had a great "wise cracking" sense of humor.
Together they had eight wonderful children. Surviving are eight children, Connie (Jeff) Bruhl of Scio, Volney (Keely) Davenport of Crystal Springs, Miss., Ron (Faith) Davenport of Scio, Lori (Jim) Howden of Wellsville, Ty (Kathy) Davenport of Scio, Tina Davenport Layman of Hilton, Sam (Debbie) Davenport of Louisa, Va. and Cindy Davenport of Bradford, Pa.; 25 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marion Rounds and Waneta Barr, both of Scio; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a grandson, John "Jon Jon" Sykes; three great-grandchildren, Jayden Holloman, Auden Sykes and Logan Faulkner; three brothers, William P. Davenport, Henry Gorton Davenport and Frank K. Davenport; and two sisters, Thelma G. Sadler and Kathryn M. Davenport.
In accordance with his wishes, a private service will be held at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, with burial at the family home. Volney's beloved wife Mary will be by his side once again.
"So grieve for me for a while if grieve you must, then let your grief be comforted with trust. It's only for a while that we must part, so bless the memories within your heart."
Donations if desired, may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at wellsvillefuneralhome.com.