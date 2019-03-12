SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Walter C. "Walt" Miller Jr., 90, of Shinglehouse, passed away Sunday (March 10, 2019).
|
Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday (March 16, 2019) at the First Baptist Church, 120 Academy St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
Walt's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
For further information, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 12, 2019