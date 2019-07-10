Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter E. "Walt" Folts. View Sign Service Information H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home 29 E Main St Canisteo , NY 14823 (607)-698-4552 Send Flowers Obituary





Walt was born May 25, 1929, in Ashford (village of West Valley), to the late Clayton and Erma Ehman Folts. On Oct. 24, 1951, in Whitesville, he married the former Betty Jane Snow, who survives and resides in Whitesville.



Walt was a veteran of the U.S.



He was employed as manager of Mapes Woodworking, then shop foreman at Dresser Rand. Later, he was involved for 30 years in the local swine operation and poultry farm both owned by his close friend and partner in crime, Jim Fitzpatrick.



Walt was very active and dedicated to the Whitesville community, where he served as Justice of the Peace for a time and was a former member and past president of the Whitesville Vol. Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corp. He also served on the Board of Assessment Review for 10 years, and was on the Whitesville Water Works board for 10 years.



Walt's other interests included woodworking, riding his motorcycle and pitching horseshoes in area tournaments, and he was considered a "pool shark" in area billiards contests also.



First and foremost, he was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend who enjoyed the company of his family and friends anytime and anywhere.



In addition to his wife Jane, Walt is survived by three daughters, April Harkenrider of Whitesville, Mary Sue (Dr. David) Gee of Naples, Fla., and Connie Lee (Eric) MacMichael of Whitesville; and two sons, Walter J. (Kelly) Folts of Andover and Richard S. (Katrina) Folts of Whitesville. He is also survived by a brother, Keith (Evelyn) Folts of Fillmore; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by a brother, Stewart Folts; and a sister, Donna Ellison.



At Walt's request there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions in Walt's name may be made to either the Whitesville Public Library, 500 Main St., Whitesville, NY 14897; the Whitesville Vol. Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corp., 496 Main St., Whitesville, NY 14897; or to the Hart Comfort House, 141 East State St., Wellsville, NY 14895.



Arrangements are with the H.P.



