FRANKLINVILLE - Walter E. Marsh, of Mill Street, died Saturday (June 29, 2019) at The Pines, in Olean.
Born April 9, 1933, in Ellicottville, he was the son of Edgar and Elva Weichman Marsh.
On June 18, 1966, in Ellicottville, he married Lorraine Coolidge, who survives.
Walter was employed as a truck driver for Boehmer Transportation Corp., of Machias. He also was a logger; drove log truck; and worked construction, including building old Route 17, now I86.
Walter was a member of the I.O.O.B. 1517 of Franklinville; American Legions in Franklinville, Machias and Ellicottville; and the VFW Post 9487 in Franklinville. He enjoyed horseshoes and playing cards.
Surviving besides his wife of Franklinville are five daughters, Wanda Marsh and Dawn (Doug) Oyler, both of Franklinville, Christine (John) Peters of Alexander, Debra (Donald) Howard of West Virginia and Laurie (Jack) Timblin of Salamanca; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Glenn) Timme of Great Valley; a brother, Charles (Barbara) Marsh of West Virginia; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Marsh.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 75 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 3, 2019