|
|
FRIENDSHIP - Walter F. Lindsley, 80, of 7401 Tibbetts Hill Road, Friendship, passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at home, after a lengthy illness.
Born Aug. 20, 1939, in Perry, he was a son of Ernest and Elizabeth Freeman Lindsley.
He was a graduate of Arcade Central Schools, Class of 1957. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 63.
Walt had worked as a quality control inspector for Motorola for many years, retiring in 1999.
He was a member of Robert W. Howden American Legion Post 1504 of Belfast, where he was a 40-plus year member and served as commander from 1992 to 93. As a member of the 40&8 he served various positions as well. He was a charter member, past president and past finance officer of the Belfast Lions Club, where he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He had also been a counselor at Boys State for 18 years.
He is survived by his longtime loving companion, Leona M. Enders of Friendship; a son, Steven Lindsley of Springville; a daughter, Amy (Joe) Stowell of Springville; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Clarinda Scharf.
Friends and family may attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. today (Oct. 16, 2019) at the Belfast Town Park, at which time military honors will be accorded by members of Robert W. Howden American Legion Post 1504 of Belfast.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 16, 2019