NEWMANSTOWN, Pa. - Wanda E. Jandrew French, 91, of 130 Sweetwater Ln. and a former Bolivar resident passed away Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at home following a lengthy illness.
Born May 21, 1928, in Dundee N.Y., she was the daughter of Meredith and Beulah Smith Tripp.
Wanda married Lyle Jandrew on April 22, 1950, in Bolivar. He preceded her in death in 1986. Wanda later married Robert French in 2001, in Myrtle Beach S.C. He preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2013.
Wanda was a graduate of Bolivar Central School class of 1946.
She was a self-employed beautician in Bolivar for twenty-six years. While living in Leesburg, Fla. and Myrtle Beach, S.C., she was employed by JC Penny's.
She was a former member of the Star of the East Chapter 109 O.E.S., Bolivar.
Surviving are four children, Bruce (Rexella) Jandrew of Newmanstown, Marsy Simmons, Barbara Gillian and Susan Graham, all of Garden Grove Calif; 10 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; two Brothers, Frederick E. (Mary) Tripp of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Gerald E. (Jenean) Trip of Denver, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Randy Jandrew on Sept. 5, 2000; one sister, Gloria Stohr and one brother, Robert Tripp.
Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Memorial services will follow visitation at 3 p.m. with Elva Cornell, CLM pastor of Bolivar United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery Bolivar.
