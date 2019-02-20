|
SALAMANCA - Wanda L. Livak, 86, formerly of 4046 Erie St., Salamanca, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019) at Absolut Care in Allegany.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 20, 2019