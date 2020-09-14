1/1
Wayne Bidwell
1922 - 2020
BELMONT - Wayne Bidwell, 98, of 4967 State Route 19 S., passed away on Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, in Wellsville, with his family at his side.

He was born May 23, 1922, in Friendship, the son of the late Eugene Talbert and Victoria Mae Hall Bidwell. On Dec. 31, 1949, in Niagara Falls, he married Dorothy Regina Bolents, who predeceased him in 2006.

Wayne was raised in Friendship and attended school in Friendship and Bolivar.

He was a veteran of WWII, serving with the U.S. Army Air Corps, from 1942 to 1946, as a teletype operator. He received the Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal.

He was employed by the H.F. Darling Construction Company, working throughout the Niagara frontier, including the Niagara Falls Power Project, from 1957 to 1962.

In 1963, he moved to Belmont, where he and Dorothy opened and operated Bidwell's Grocery. In 1975, they open Bidwell's Deli in Fillmore, and from 1975 to 1992, he worked for the Maintenance Department at the Allegany County County Courthouse.

He was a member of the Herbert W. DeLong American Legion Post 808. He enjoyed carpentry, woodworking and caring for his home and garden.

He was a quiet man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to family and friends. He loved his work and loved his pets.

He is survived by a son, Richard Wayne (Ellen) Bidwell of North Tonawanda; a daughter, Marta Lynn Whitney and her companion, Mark A. Latzer of Belmont; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by four brothers; two sisters; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, (Sept. 18, 2020) at the J. W, Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 17 Schuyler St., in Belmont. The funeral will follow visitation at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Marc Chamberlain, presiding. Burial with military honors will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.

Please consider memorial donations to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
02:30 - 03:30 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
SEP
18
Funeral
03:30 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
17 Schuyler St
Belmont, NY 14813
(585) 268-7311
