|
|
WELLSVILLE - Wayne G. Braymiller, 81, of Riverside Drive, Wellsville, died Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.
Born May 1, 1938, in Yorkshire, he was the son of Raymond D. and Ruth A. Smith Braymiller. On April 30, 1960, in Salamanca, he married the former Judith A. Evans, who survives.
A graduate of Ellicottville High School and Alfred State College, he served honorably with the U.S. Army. He was employed as an insurance agent, for Prudential, in Wellsville, and as a mail carrier.
Surviving beside his wife Judy, are two sons, Eric Braymiller of Scio and Scott (Rita) Braymiller of York, Pa.; two daughters, Krista Braymiller of Denver, Colo. and Paula (Lester) Smith of South Cullen, Va.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Bowman of Franklinville, Sharon (John) Whitmer of Andover and Mavis (Norman) Vaughn of Machias; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Scio.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Online condolences may be expressed at wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2019