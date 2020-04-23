|
ALLEGANY - Wayne P. Kiener, 84, of 3388 Maple Ave., passed away Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born Nov. 21, 1935, in Buffalo, he was the son of Philip and Vera Rustay Kiener. On Nov. 24, 1956, in Holland, he married Patricia A. Roth, who predeceased him July 10, 2009.
Wayne was a graduate of East Aurora High School, Class of 1954.
He thrived on working, and began a career as a grocery manager for stores such as Loblaws, Westons Shoppers City and Parkview in Salamanca and Arcade. He also worked for Cecchi News Agency in Olean, and later for St. Bonaventure University for about 10 years as security at the Bonnie's basketball games. He worked for 18 years for Walmart in Olean, in multiple departments, lastly as a greeter prior to his retirement while in his early 80s.
He loved to fish, and together with his wife he bowled and played cards. He took joy in the simple pleasure of an evening car ride, either with his family or on his own. He was also a very friendly and helpful person to those he knew and was quick to lend a hand to any of his neighbors. He also had his favorite catchphrase, "whatchamacallit," for anytime he couldn't remember something or someone.
Surviving are five children Debra (Kevin) Slavin of Commercial Point, Ohio, Kathleen (Robert) Barazotto of Mt. Airy, Md., Jacqueline Kiener of Queens, Michael (Lisa) Kiener of Allegany and Nancy (Kevin) Shay of Allegany; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie Wood, Lisa Neiser, Hana Slavin, Patrick Barazotto, Phillip Barazotto, Daniel Barazotto, Evan Kiener, Kylee Kiener, Brianna Shay, Ryan Shay and Ashley Shay; six great-grandchildren; and a brother.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public visitation will not be observed. The family will hold a private funeral service at St. Bonaventure Church, with burial to follow in Allegany Cemetery. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, will officiate. A memorial service for the benefit of family and friends will be announced for a later date.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the , WNY Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Drive #100, Buffalo, NY 14221.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 23, 2020