ALHAMBRA, Calif. - Wen Chin Tseng died peacefully in Alhambra, at San Gabriel Valley Medical Center, Nov. 29, 2019, at the age of 86.
Wen Tseng was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Chungli, Taiwan. He married A Shi Chen in 1956. He began working for his parent's mini supermarket, in Chungli, Taiwan. In 1973, he and A. Shi moved to Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he eventually owned his own gift shop and mini market. He worked very hard raising four teenagers, in a foreign country, alongside his wife, A Shi Chen, who was an enormous contributor to their success.
The two of them enjoyed volunteering in the community. Wen had as many as 100+ participants in his leadership to wellness program. He was a master in ballroom dancing; enjoyed singing; and was often sought for entertaining during the Taiwanese holiday celebrations. He was well respected as he spread joy and encouragement in his healthy activities. They lived in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for 31 years.
In 2004, Wen and A Shi Tseng moved to Los Angeles, to be closer to their daughters, and lived in the United States, for 15 years. They embraced the American spirit, and took great pride in their new country.
Wen Tseng is survived by his children, two daughters, Renee (Michael) Chow of Pasadena and Rita (Joseph) Roosa of Allegany, N.Y.; and two sons, Ivan (Celia) Tseng of Mexico City, Mexico and Helio Tseng of Shantou, China.
He is preceded in death by his wife, A Shi Chen Tseng, who passed away 35 days prior to his passing. The couple had been married for 64 years.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 28, 2019