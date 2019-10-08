|
BOLIVAR - Wendell R. "Ike" Hewitt, 84, of 7707 Forman Hollow Road, passed away Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at home, following a lengthy illness.
Born Dec. 2, 1934, in Portville, he was the son of Clifford and Florence Wilber Hewitt. Ike married the former Roxanna Wardner on April 17, 1955, in Little Genesee. Mrs. Hewitt survives.
Ike was a graduate of Friendship Central School.
He was employed by the International PaperCo. of North Tonawanda for 22 years; owned and operated Hewitt's Village Inn in Bolivar for three years; was a rural carrier for the Bolivar Post Office for 22 years; and drove school bus for Bolivar Central School for two years.
Ike was proud to have built his own home in Bolivar from 1975 to 1977. He was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge of North Tonawanda.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four children, Pamalla (Frank) Harvey of Cattaraugus, Rhonda Pope Hewitt of Bolivar, Robert Hewitt of Bolivar and Brenda (Lee) Pope of Eden; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marge Anderson of Wellsville.
He was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Wells Cemetery, Little Genesee.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2019