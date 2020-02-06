|
|
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Wendy Kay Ebert Herring, 66, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Phoenix, of natural causes.
She was born July 8, 1953, in Springville, N.Y., to Frank and Marlene Haskell Ebert.
Wendy grew up in New York state and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She moved to Montana in the late 70s, and lived in Townsend. She most recently made her home in Arizona.
Over the years, she worked for Mountain Bell, state of Montana and Townsend Ford.
She enjoyed traveling, cooking and many types of crafts.
She is survived by two brothers, Randy (Cil) Ebert and George (Robyn) Ebert; two stepsons, Brian and Ron Herring; many loving aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; step-grandchildren; cousins; and numerous friends.
Wendy is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marlene Ebert; and two sisters, Carol Ebert and Marcia Ackerman.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 2, 2020 in New York state.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 6, 2020