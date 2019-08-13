Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Slavinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Slavinski


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy Slavinski Obituary
DALLAS, Texas - Wendy Slavinski, 53, formerly of Allegany, N.Y., passed away July 16, 2019, in Dallas, after a lengthy illness.

Born July 11, 1966, in Olean, N.Y., she was the daughter of William and Jill Slavinski of Allegany.

Wendy was an accomplished English-riding equestrian and a beauty consultant. She will be missed by her family and friends. Wendy will be remembered for her love of animals.

Surviving besides her parents, are her sisters, Susan Crane of Chino Valley, Ariz. and Lisa Slavinski of Denver, Colo.; her brother, Mark (Claire) Slavinski of Franklinville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service for Wendy was held by the family.

Donations in her memory to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.