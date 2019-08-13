|
|
DALLAS, Texas - Wendy Slavinski, 53, formerly of Allegany, N.Y., passed away July 16, 2019, in Dallas, after a lengthy illness.
Born July 11, 1966, in Olean, N.Y., she was the daughter of William and Jill Slavinski of Allegany.
Wendy was an accomplished English-riding equestrian and a beauty consultant. She will be missed by her family and friends. Wendy will be remembered for her love of animals.
Surviving besides her parents, are her sisters, Susan Crane of Chino Valley, Ariz. and Lisa Slavinski of Denver, Colo.; her brother, Mark (Claire) Slavinski of Franklinville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service for Wendy was held by the family.
Donations in her memory to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 13, 2019