Wesley Thomas Rowley
MENTONE, Ala. - Wesley Thomas Rowley, 72, of Mentone, passed away on Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020) at his residence.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020) at Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) at the Chattanooga National Cemetery, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to an animal rescue organization or the Cancer Research Center.

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
SEP
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Chattanooga National Cemetery,
