BOLIVAR - Willett F. Burdick, 93, of 176 Broad St., passed away Tuesday (Aug. 25,2020) at home, following a lengthy illness.



Born Nov. 8, 1926, in the town of Wirt, he was the son of Clyde and Irene Graves Burdick. Will married the former Barbara G. Straight on April 23, 1949, in Friendship. Mrs. Burdick preceded him in death on July 5, 1996.



Will was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp., serving during the Korean Conflict.



Will was employed as a driller in the local oil fields for Bucher Oil Co. Bolivar, and Paul Plants.



Will was a member of Morrison Hayes Legion Post 702 Wellsville.



Surviving are two children, Kenneth Burdick of Nile and Diane Main of Cuba; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.



He was preceded in death by three sisters.



Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will follow visitation at 1 p.m. Pastor Larry Allen, of the Richburg First Day Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.



Memorials may be made to Home Care & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean NY 14760.

