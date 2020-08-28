1/
Willett F. Burdick
1926 - 2020
BOLIVAR - Willett F. Burdick, 93, of 176 Broad St., passed away Tuesday (Aug. 25,2020) at home, following a lengthy illness.

Born Nov. 8, 1926, in the town of Wirt, he was the son of Clyde and Irene Graves Burdick. Will married the former Barbara G. Straight on April 23, 1949, in Friendship. Mrs. Burdick preceded him in death on July 5, 1996.

Will was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp., serving during the Korean Conflict.

Will was employed as a driller in the local oil fields for Bucher Oil Co. Bolivar, and Paul Plants.

Will was a member of Morrison Hayes Legion Post 702 Wellsville.

Surviving are two children, Kenneth Burdick of Nile and Diane Main of Cuba; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by three sisters.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will follow visitation at 1 p.m. Pastor Larry Allen, of the Richburg First Day Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.

Memorials may be made to Home Care & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean NY 14760.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
(585) 928-2840
