Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
(772) 618-2336
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
William A. "Bill" Burbaum


1937 - 2020
William A. "Bill" Burbaum Obituary
PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. - William A. "Bill" Burbaum, age 82, of Port Saint Lucie, passed away suddenly Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020).

The son of the late William Allen and Ruth Harbert Burbaum of Riviera Beach, Bill was born March 16, 1937, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and later relocated to Olean, N.Y.

He attended Olean High School and studied journalism at St. Bonaventure University.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Rosemary Holloway Burbaum of Port Saint, Lucie; her children, Tracy Holloway Laird of Palm Beach Gardens and Jeff Holloway of Jupiter; his sons, Scott A. Burbaum of Jupiter and William V. Burbaum of Hobe Sound; his daughter, Kimberly A. Moretz; his son-in-law, Robert A. Moretz; his grandsons, Gavin A. Moretz and Collin A. Moretz, all of Jupiter; his sister, Kay (Denny) McNaney of Hamburg, N.Y.; and his brother, Jonathan Burbaum of San Diego, Calif.

A visitation will be held beginning 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at Aycock Tradition, 12571 Tradition Parkway, Port St Lucie, with service to follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a in William's name.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
