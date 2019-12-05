|
WELLSVILLE - William B. Carlin, 77, of 2231 Stannards Road, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019) surrounded by his family, at Bath VA Medical Center, following a long battle with cancer.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1942, in Wellsville, the son of the late Bernard James and Mabel Sortore Carlin.
Bill was a 1961 graduate of Wellsville High School. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1961 to 1966. During his enlistment he was stationed in Norfolk, Va. and Holy Lock, Scotland.
Once discharged, Bill went to work at Worthington Corporation, in Wellsville, in April of 1966, and retired in 2002, from Dresser-Rand Corporation, after 40 years of service.
He was a member, past captain and past president of the McEwen Hose Company No. 4.; the Allegany County Association of Volunteer Firemen; Southwestern Association of Volunteer Fireman; and a life member, and past three-term commander, of the Morrison Hayes Post 702 American Legion, in Wellsville.
He is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Chuck) Duesler of Little Genesee, two sons, Mark (Becky) Carlin of Palmerton, Pa. and Kevin (Christa) Carlin of Richmond, Ky.; six grandchildren, Heather Jordan, Aric Jordan, Krista Carlin, Liam Carlin, Ira Carlin and Noah Carlin; a brother, Thomas Paul Carlin of Scio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by his brother and sister-in-law, James F. and Carole Carlin.
Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) in the Immaculate Conception Church, in Wellsville. Burial, with military honors, will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department; the American Legion Post 702; or the Prostrate Cancer Institute.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 5, 2019