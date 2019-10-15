|
HILTON HEAD, S.C. - William "Bill" Boyd Fitzpatrick, 70, of Hilton Head, passed away Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) after a courageous battle with cancer. He was at home and surrounded by his family.
Bill was born on March 1, 1949, to Grey and Jean Fitzpatrick. He grew up in Olean, N.Y., with three younger brothers, Michael, James and John.
He graduated from Olean High School, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Dartmouth College. Bill returned to Olean, and started working for his family's newspaper, the Olean Times Herald, and stayed with the newspaper, eventually becoming the publisher, until he retired in 2008.
Bill married Lynn "Montie," in 1974, and they had two daughters. In addition to his love of golf, fishing and skiing, Bill was also active in the community. It was his love of golf, that brought him and Lynn to Hilton Head, after his retirement. They enjoyed life here and recently celebrated their 45th anniversary.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lynn; his daughters and their spouses, Jennifer and Michael Hughes and Susan and Michael Cote; and his grandchildren, Eden, Henry and Eve.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Helpings at secondhelpingslc.org or P.O. Box 23621, Hilton Head, S.C. 29925, where Bill often volunteered.
Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2019