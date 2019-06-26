LITTLE VALLEY - William C. Brewer, 76, of Little Valley, passed away Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at Heritage Green Nursing Home.
He was born July 26, 1942, in Salamanca, son of the late Courtney and Evelyn (Emke) Brewer. On Feb. 15, 1969, he married the former Helena Solarek, who survives.
Mr. Brewer was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Brewer was a truck driver trainer throughout all of Western New York for the NYS Department of Transportation for many years.
He was a member of the Valley View Baptist Church in Little Valley as well as the American Legion in Ellicottville, where he was a former officer.
Besides his loving wife of 50 years, he is survived by two sons, John (Rachel) Brewer of Ashburn, Va., and Chad (Amanda) Brewer of Little Valley. Also surviving are two sisters, Linda (Brian) Dobson of Hiawassee, Ga., and Susan (Skip) Evans of Limestone; a sister-in-law, Alice Brewer of Kill Buck; as well as four grandchildren, Belle, Abby, Ethan and Jake; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Mr. Brewer is predeceased by two brothers, Dennis Brewer and George Brewer.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (June 29, 2019) at Valley View Baptist Church in Little Valley. Funeral services will immediately follow from the church at noon. Burial with military honors will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Ellicottville.
Memorials may be made to Valley View Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 26, 2019