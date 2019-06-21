Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William D. Fitch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born Oct. 8, 1923, in Cuba, he was the son of the late Charles and Thenia Foote Fitch. On May 15, 1953, in Nelson, Pa., he married Dorothy Dodge, who predeceased him March 12, 2010.



Mr. Fitch was a graduate of Bolivar Central School, Class of 1941.



He was enlisted in the U.S.



He worked across the Southern Tier for Warner Brothers, managing movie theaters, and later for the Home Planning Center Division for Bradley Builders.



Mr. Fitch was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church, in Olean.



Surviving are his children, Steven (Nancy) Pratt of Corfu, Robert (Katherine) Fitch of Levittown, Pa., John (David Gilcrest) Fitch of Eastham, Mass., Janis (William) Jones of Sebring, Fla., Nancy (John) Hannon of Glenrock, N.J. and Connie (Thomas) Dickerson of Olean; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerald (Mary Ann) Fitch of California; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Timothy Fitch; and his siblings, Betty M. (Bruce) Bradley, Gloria Button, Jean (Alvin) Dwailabee and Charles (Ethel) Fitch.



The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (June 22, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will follow at noon. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.



Memorials if desired, may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 131 N. Ninth St., Olean, NY 14760.



