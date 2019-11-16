Home

Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cuba United Methodist Church
49 E. Main St.
Cuba, NY
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Cuba United Methodist Church
49 E. Main St.
Cuba, NY
William D. Fraser Obituary
CUBA - William D. Fraser, 74, of 23 South Shore Road, Cuba Lake, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) at home.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at the Cuba United Methodist Church, 49 E. Main St., Cuba, at which time funeral services will be held. The Rev. Rebecca Worth, will officiate.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
