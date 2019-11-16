|
|
CUBA - William D. Fraser, 74, of 23 South Shore Road, Cuba Lake, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) at home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at the Cuba United Methodist Church, 49 E. Main St., Cuba, at which time funeral services will be held. The Rev. Rebecca Worth, will officiate.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 16, 2019