Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Johnston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. Johnston Obituary
OLEAN - William D. Johnston, 69, of Olean, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020).

Born Sept. 24, 1950, in Olean, he was the son of Robert C. and Lettie K. Johnston. On Aug. 23, 2003, in Allegany, he married Christine Worden, who predeceased him Feb. 19, 2012.

Bill was a graduate of Olean High School and soon after, began employment with the railroad. From 1970 to 1972, he served with the U.S. Army in Germany. He continued working as an engineer for 42 years, with the CXS Railroad, until his retirement.

He enjoyed being social with his lifelong friends, with whom he played euchre and pinochle. He was also an avid St. Bonaventure men's basketball fan, as well as a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers. Bill was an accomplished drummer and he enjoyed jam sessions with his musician friends.

He is survived by his four siblings, Berdena (Bruce) North of Allegany, Robert (Connie) Johnston of Lake Placid, Fla., Roland (Susan) Johnston of Webster and James (Carol Ellis) Johnston of Salamanca; 21 nieces and nephews, including a very special niece Marla DiCanio of Georgetown, Pa. and a very special nephew, Jimmy Johnston of Olean; and a dear lifelong friend, Martin Faragher of Olean.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his parents.

The family will be present to receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.

Memorials if desired, may be made to the or to a .

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -