OLEAN - William D. Johnston, 69, of Olean, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020).
Born Sept. 24, 1950, in Olean, he was the son of Robert C. and Lettie K. Johnston. On Aug. 23, 2003, in Allegany, he married Christine Worden, who predeceased him Feb. 19, 2012.
Bill was a graduate of Olean High School and soon after, began employment with the railroad. From 1970 to 1972, he served with the U.S. Army in Germany. He continued working as an engineer for 42 years, with the CXS Railroad, until his retirement.
He enjoyed being social with his lifelong friends, with whom he played euchre and pinochle. He was also an avid St. Bonaventure men's basketball fan, as well as a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers. Bill was an accomplished drummer and he enjoyed jam sessions with his musician friends.
He is survived by his four siblings, Berdena (Bruce) North of Allegany, Robert (Connie) Johnston of Lake Placid, Fla., Roland (Susan) Johnston of Webster and James (Carol Ellis) Johnston of Salamanca; 21 nieces and nephews, including a very special niece Marla DiCanio of Georgetown, Pa. and a very special nephew, Jimmy Johnston of Olean; and a dear lifelong friend, Martin Faragher of Olean.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his parents.
The family will be present to receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the or to a .
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 7, 2020