William E. "Andy" Anderson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTVILLE - William E. "Andy" Anderson, of 13 Colwell St., Portville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born July 15, 1944, in Olean, he was the son of the late Francis and Anne Daley Anderson. In 2005, he married Jean Lockwood, who survives.

Andy was a graduate of Olean High School. He enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War. He later went to work for Swatts Baking Co. and then for Peterson Roofing in Olean.

He was a member of the Olean American Legion Post 1 and the Cuba VFW 2721.

Andy enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his grandkids. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Krista (Billy) Williams of Portville and Stephanie (Rod Vosburg) Mangel of Bradford, Pa.; five grandchildren, Ashley Mangel, Jessica (Brycen Schneider) Mangel, Kaitlyn Williams, Camryn Mangel and Brayden Williams; and two great-granddaughters, Brianna and Averee Schneider.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Francis Anderson, Robert Anderson and Charlotte Haines.

At Andy's request, there will be no services.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfhcom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
51 S Main St
Portville, NY 14770
(716) 933-8759
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
Andy was an amazing guy who will be missed by many.
Jean I'm always just a phone call away
Linda Tarr
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved