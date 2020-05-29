PORTVILLE - William E. "Andy" Anderson, of 13 Colwell St., Portville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.



Born July 15, 1944, in Olean, he was the son of the late Francis and Anne Daley Anderson. In 2005, he married Jean Lockwood, who survives.



Andy was a graduate of Olean High School. He enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War. He later went to work for Swatts Baking Co. and then for Peterson Roofing in Olean.



He was a member of the Olean American Legion Post 1 and the Cuba VFW 2721.



Andy enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his grandkids. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Krista (Billy) Williams of Portville and Stephanie (Rod Vosburg) Mangel of Bradford, Pa.; five grandchildren, Ashley Mangel, Jessica (Brycen Schneider) Mangel, Kaitlyn Williams, Camryn Mangel and Brayden Williams; and two great-granddaughters, Brianna and Averee Schneider.



He was predeceased by his siblings, Francis Anderson, Robert Anderson and Charlotte Haines.



At Andy's request, there will be no services.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville.



Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfhcom.

