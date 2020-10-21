BOLIVAR - William F. "Billy" Giles, of 8041 County Road 5A, formerly of Olean, passed away Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Billy was born Oct. 28, 1958, in Cuba, and was a son of Robert Leroy and Ruth Mildred Thompson Giles.
Billy was a graduate of Scio High School.
In the amateur boxing circuit, he was known as "Billy The Kid Giles." Billy was undefeated and was also the New York State Golden Gloves Lightweight Champion from 1978 to 1980. In 1980, he was also the Pittsburgh Champion and the U.S. National Coast to Coast Champion.
Billy continued his boxing career to become a very decorated professional boxer where he fought professional bouts. He had a lifetime career record of 49 wins, two losses and one draw, with 35 knockouts. Billy was also a middleweight champion and was inducted in to the Ring 44 Hall of Fame.
Billy loved traveling and was an over-the-road truck driver for several years. He also, later in life, loved to hike, and he would often travel around the country to different hiking spots.
Billy is survived by four children, Michael R. (April Mott) Coats of Bolivar, Justin (Brittany) Giles of Florida, Desiree (Edo) Fioramonte of Wyoming, N.Y. and Mickey George of Olean; several grandchildren; a brother, Rick L. (June) Giles of Allegany; a sister, Dawn Swick of Pensacola, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Since the age of 14, Billy was raised by and is survived by a very loving and caring family, Herb and Imojean Layfield of Allentown and their four children, Micki J. (Jack) Ellis of Allegany, Wanda J. (Dan) Pease of Allentown, Cheryl S. (Bill Green) Reed of Bath and Lisa G. (Charlie Walc) Poore of Wellsville, and their families.
Billy was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Elmer "Butch" Giles in July of 2018 and Robert Lee "Bob" Giles in 2008; and a sister, Sherry L. Mitchem on July 31, 2012.
At Billy's request, there will be no public visitation or services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
