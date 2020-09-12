COOPERSTOWN - Dr. William F. Hughes, 94, was welcomed into Heaven on Thursday (Sept. 10, 2020) where he was reunited with his loving wife of 62 years, Louise.
A native of Bolivar, Dr. Hughes was a longtime resident of Olean, where he and Louise raised their six children. More recently, he had been living in Slingerlands and Cooperstown, in order to be closer to family.
Dr. Hughes served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and the U.S. Army in the Korean War.
After receiving his medical degree from Georgetown University, he began his 40 year career as a pediatrician, in Olean.
Dr. Hughes was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who was happiest when spending time with family, especially when playing card games with his grandchildren.
He had a lifelong love of growing gladiolus, cheering on the Buffalo Bills, and playing duplicate bridge, with Louise as his partner. They were members of bridge clubs in the Olean area, New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and Slingerlands.
He was a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. John's Church, Olean, where he served as a eucharistic minister, as well as volunteering in other parish ministries.
Following his retirement, Dr. Hughes was an active member of Saint Vincent de Paul Society, in addition to supporting other charitable organizations related to his Catholic faith.
Dr. Hughes will be greatly missed by all those fortunate to have known him. He will be remembered as a caring physician, a generous and trustworthy friend and devoted family man.
Dr. Hughes is survived by his children, Dr. Kathleen (Joseph) McCarthy, Dr. Joseph (Diana) Hughes, Dr. Stephen (Cindy) Hughes, Mary Hughes Dirr, Jane Hughes and William (Kshama) Hughes Jr.; 16 grandchildren, for whom he always held a special place in his heart, Andrew, Kathryn, Stephanie, Emilee, Megan, Molly, Elizabeth, Peter, Lauren, Matthew, Monica, Marcus, Isabella, Julia, Tara and Nicholas; as well as four great-grandchildren, Lucas, Emmy, Mason and Parker.
A memorial mass will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Dr. Hughes' name to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 441 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.
