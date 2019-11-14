Home

William F. "Bill" Ordway

William F. "Bill" Ordway Obituary
BOLIVAR - William F. "Bill" Ordway, 73, of 97 South St., passed away Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019) at home, following a lengthy illness.

He was the son of Charles and Christine Clark Ordway.

Bill took great joy in helping family and friends with any jobs.

Bill is survived by Chuck Ordway of Westfield, Pa.; Larry Ordway of Wellsville; Terry (Maxine) Ordway of Bolivar; five sisters, Virginia Ordway of Bolivar, Cindy Vennard of Bolivar, Julie Foster of Olean, Carol Gorney of Buffalo and Debbie Vennard of Ceres; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date that will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
