He was born May 21, 1937, in Sheldon, a son of the late William and Mary Riter Sr. His wife, Beverly Lingenfelter Riter, who he married in 1976, in Sardinia, passed away Feb. 19, 2001.



He had worked as a laborer for the Erie County Bureau of Forestry in Sardinia.



He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and hobby farming.



Bill is survived by his children, Debra (late Allan) Bartz of Strykersville and Phillip Lingenfelter of Delevan; his siblings, David (Connie) Riter of Kentucky and Patricia Domes of Delevan; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his son, Gary Lingenfelter.



Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 10, 2019) at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (March 11, 2019). Rev. Vincent Becker will officiate. Interment will be held in Maplewood Cemetery, Springville.



Memorials may be made to the Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 9822 Main St., Machias, NY 14101; or to the donor's .



