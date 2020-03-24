|
OLEAN - William G. "Bill" Bailey, 95, formerly of 108 Taggerty Ave. for over 65 years and 123 N. 20th St., passed away Sunday (March 22, 2020) after receiving very good care at the Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, following a lengthy illness.
Bill was born in Jamestown and was the son of Gerald L. and Sophie M. Loundine Bailey. On Dec. 7, 1944, in Allegany, he married his wife of 75 years, Florence J. Carlson, who survives.
Bill worked for New York Telephone before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II from Sept. 21, 1945 to Aug. 24, 1946. He returned to New York Telephone working as a lineman for 35 years until his retirement in 1974. Bill also worked with his son on and off during those years and during his retirement in his excavation business.
He was a member of the Pioneers Club through New York Telephone. Bill was formerly a member of the Olean First Baptist Church.
Bill loved going camping and working on and with his tractors. He also loved his German Shepherd dogs, "King or Queen," but most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Along with his loving wife, Bill is survived by a daughter, Kathleen J. (James) Clark of Pittsboro, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Bill was predeceased by two sons, Donald G. Bailey on Jan. 11, 1972 and Thomas L. Bailey on Dec. 2, 2002; a brother, Charley Bailey; and a sister, Florence Wandover.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Portville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020