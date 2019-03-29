ULYSSES, Pa. - William G. 'Bill' Potter, 82, of Ulysses, died Thursday (March 28, 2019) in Cole Memorial Hospital, Coudersport, after being stricken in Ulysses.
Arrangements with Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, are incomplete, and will be announced.
Memorials may be made to Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 277, Ulysses, PA 16948 or Ulysses Library, PO Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 29, 2019