William G. "Bill" Potter

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. "Bill" Potter.

ULYSSES, Pa. - William G. 'Bill' Potter, 82, of Ulysses, died Thursday (March 28, 2019) in Cole Memorial Hospital, Coudersport, after being stricken in Ulysses.

Arrangements with Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, are incomplete, and will be announced.

Memorials may be made to Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 277, Ulysses, PA 16948 or Ulysses Library, PO Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948.

Online condolences may be expressed at olneyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.