MACHIAS - William G. Watkins, of McKinstry Road, died Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at his home.
Born Feb. 29, 1944, in Olean, he was the son of William W. and Margaret Robinson Watkins-Phillips, and stepson of Henry Phillips. On July 14, 1973, in Machias, he married Gail L. Wurst, who predeceased him.
Bill graduated from the Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville, Class of 1962. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 during the Vietnam era.
He was employed by Motorola and Prestolite in Arcade for 40 years in the shipping department.
Mr. Watkins was a member of the Olean Lodge F&AM for over 10 years; the Glenn A. Pratt American Legion Post 1460 of Machias; and the Machias United Methodist Church.
Along with his late wife, he ran a junior bowling program in Franklinville for 29 years, and was inducted with her into the Olean Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Bill was a 36-year member of the Machias Volunteer Fire Department and 22-year member of the Cattaraugus County Fire Advisory Board.
He volunteered at the Cattaraugus County Museum in Machias for over 15 years, serving on its Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Ischua Valley Historical Society of Franklinville, served as Machias Town Historian and wrote historical articles for the Mercury-Gazette newspaper. His interests were sports, researching the history of local towns and reading documented war stories.
Surviving is a son, Nelson "Robbie" (Katie) Watkins of Machias; and a cousin, Faith (Steven) Carr of Missouri.
He was predeceased by a cousin, Betty Van Etten.
Friends may gather with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. Another gathering will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) at the United Methodist Church in Machias, with a memorial service to follow. Officiating will be Pastor Cynthia Hull and the Rev. Timothy Chase. Burial along with his wife will be held in Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville.
Memorials may be made to the Machias United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 303, Machias, NY 14101; or the Machias Fire Department, P.O. Box 315, Machias, NY 14101.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 24, 2019