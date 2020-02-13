|
|
MONTEREY, Calif. - William Campbell Goodlett IV, known affectionately to everyone as "Bill," passed peacefully Feb. 2, 2020, in Monterey, at the age of 86.
A native son of Olean, N.Y., Bill was born in 1933 to Dr. William and Audrey Goodlett. Bill's father was a co-founder of the Olean Medical Group in 1948, and his mother Audrey was very active in the Olean community, serving in several charitable organizations.
Bill developed a love of golf as a teenager that stayed with him the rest of his life. After graduating from The Lawrenceville School, Bill attended the University of Rochester, in Rochester, N.Y., where he earned a bachelor's degree.
In 1955, Bill married the love of his life, Marilyn Platt of Bolivar, N.Y., and together they raised three children, Kimberly "Kim," Stanford "Stan" and William "Camp." Kim and Stan were born at Olean General Hospital.
After graduation from the University of Rochester, Bill began a career with IBM as a systems engineer. His career started in Rochester, took him to New York City, and in 1972 to California, where he worked in the Palto Alto and San Jose areas.
The Goodletts became members of the Almaden Golf & Country Club, where Bill passed on his love of golf to his son Camp, and they enjoyed playing together in the Almaden Country Club's annual Firecracker Golf Tournament.
After Bill retired from IBM in 1991 after 36 years, he continued to help others who benefitted from his technical knowledge. Bill and Marilyn enjoyed many activities while living in San Jose. They were active bridge players with their friends, and liked recreational vehicle camping with their RV club. They also traveled together on many ocean cruises and loved having members of their family join them on their cruises.
Following the passing of his wife of 57 years, Bill moved to Monterey in 2014, to spend his final years with his daughter and her family in the beauty and serenity of the Monterey Peninsula. In October of 2016, Bill's daughter and son took him on a trip back to Olean, where he got to visit one more time all the places in Olean that meant so much to him.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Gary); son, Camp (Steph); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Marilyn; his brother, Jim; and his son, Stan.
He will be interred at Los Gatos Memorial Park, in San Jose with his wife and son, in a private family ceremony.
The family asks that friends remember Bill by donating to their local chapter of the , in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 13, 2020