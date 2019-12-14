Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Solid Rock Baptist Church
Atco, NY
William H. Dare Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE - William H. Dare, 83, of Hendersonville, went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at his home.

A native of Camden, N.J., William was the son of the late William E. Dare and Mildred Zimmermann Bates.

William lived in Merchantville, N.J., and Olean, N.Y., before moving to Hendersonville. He graduated from Philadelphia College of Bible, and became a Baptist minister.

William was an Army National Guard veteran.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Mary M. Dare; daughter, Wendy Dare Burgess of Wilmington, Del.; sons, William J. Dare of Harleysville, Pa. and James B. Dare of Barrington, N.J.; grandchildren, Randall Burgess, Andrew Burgess, Rachel Burgess, Cameron Dare, Jessica Dare, William B. Dare and Connor Dare; great-grandchildren, Teyla, Sully, Finn and Obediah Burgess; sister, Vivian Mitchell and her husband John of Blowing Rock; and cousin, Donald Taylor.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carolee Painter.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., on Jan. 11, 2020, at Solid Rock Baptist Church, in Atco, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at americaskeswick.org.

Condolences may be made at forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
