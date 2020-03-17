|
WELLSVILLE - William H. "Coach" Moore, 82, of 3454 Sunset Drive, passed away on Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital.
He was born June 18, 1937, in Lockhaven, Pa., the son of the late Lester H. and Sarah Hardy Moore. On Nov.10, 1990, he married Donna Weaver, who predeceased him on June 18, 2018.
Coach Moore was raised in Lockhaven. He graduated from the Lockhaven High School and Lockhaven University.
He first taught at Woodhull Central School, and for many years he taught physical education, health and swimming at Wellsville High School, where he was a beloved football and wrestling coach.
He was a hard worker, who owned and managed several apartments in the Wellsville area. He worked for Lloyd Robbins, and coached football for Alfred University, with Lou Molisani, after retirement.
He is survived by a daughter, Colleen Sechrist of Wellsville; a son, William L. Moore of Wellsville; a grandson, Charles Moore; two granddaughters, Kimberly Smith and Jessica Kinley; three great-granddaughters, Emily Smith, Ivory Kinley and Desarae Moore; two great-grandsons, Dylan Latsha and Damien Moore.
He was predeceased, in addition to his parents and wife, by an infant son.
Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday (March 19, 2020) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 34 W. State St., in Wellsville. Friends are also invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m., on March 26, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery, in Wellsville.
Please consider memorial donations to any charity of donor's choice. To leave online online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2020