|
|
FRANKLINVILLE - William H. Schuyler, of Slab City Road, died Monday (Aug. 12, 2019) at the Absolut Care of Houghton.
Born June 20, 1937, in Franklinville, he was the son of Alfred and Constance Lisbon Schuyler. In 1957, at the First Baptist Church of Franklinville, he married Yvonne Clement, who survives.
Mr. Schuyler was a graduate of Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville, Class of 1955. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959.
He was a sales representative with the MetLife insurance company for 35 years, retiring in 1996.
Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church of Franklinville, charter member of the Franklinville Jaycee's, founding member of the WNY Maple Festival and served as Franklinville Town Supervisor for two years.
He enjoyed working in his wood lot.
Surviving besides his wife, of Franklinville, is a daughter, Belinda (Tony Cira) Brechbuehl of Rochester; two sons, Phillip (Michelle) Schuyler and Todd (Carolyn) Schuyler, both of Franklinville; six grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Brechbuehl, Jared Brechbuehl, Mason and McKenzie Schuyler, Damien (Nichole) Kunda and Kassie (Colt) Johnson; nine great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Allison, Alex and Hannah Brechbuehl, Ryan and Madilyn Kunda, Raf and Skylar Green and Jaggar Johnson; and a brother, Ernie (Patricia) Schuyler of Philadelphia, Pa.
Friends may gather with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. His funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) in the First Baptist Church of Franklinville, 27 S. Main St. Celebrating his life will be Rev. Stu Burton, pastor of the Cross-Town Alliance Church of Arcade. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville.
Memorials may be made to Camp JYC, C/O First Baptist Church, 27 S. Main St. Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 15, 2019