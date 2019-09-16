|
|
MT. MORRIS - William Herschel Stowell III, Mt. Morris, formerly of Black Creek, passed away after a year at the New York State Veterans Home at Batavia Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) surrounded by his wife and family.
Born June 4, 1931, at home in Olean, he was the son of William H. and Dorothy Donovan Stowell II. He was proud of his North Olean roots and would tell stories of his adventures as a boy and young man.
He graduated from St. Bonaventure ROTC and received a bachelor of science (chemistry) degree and finished his Army career as 1st Lt. at Fort Sill, Okla., Artillery Division.
Bill did a heap of living in his 88 years. In his earlier days, he enjoyed bowling; hunting; and driving his Plymouth Road Runner, loud and fast.
Bill was employed as an engineer by Bovaird & Seyfang and Dresser-Clark. This is where he would meet Yvonne, and where you would see him flourish into a family man, his proudest achievement. He especially loved being a dad, husband and grampa "Papa Broke" and Great-Grampa.
He was a great history buff and before there was the internet, there was Bill. When the family moved to Black Creek, you saw his interests grow. For many years, he planted a large garden with his Farmall A tractor, and canned tomatoes and chili sauce.
Bill was a meticulous wood craftsman, building desks, shelves, and trim for the house renovation. He enjoyed square dancing with the Reel Squares; line dancing; and identifying bird species as they visited his feeder. Binoculars and the bird book were always on hand. He was a great cook and baker, and always claimed that he was the World's Best Pie Maker.
He was semi-retired at 55, staying active as an engineering consultant. He also was treasurer of the Enchanted Mountain Stock Club. It was during this time, he was able to enjoy quality time with his grandchildren, taking them to pre-school; helping with homework; and filling their minds with his knowledge.
He will be missed beyond measure by his wife H. Yvonne (Campbell/Hardy); sons, Todd A. (Christine) Hardy of Conesus, Timothy D. Hardy of Mt. Morris and William H. (Julie) Stowell IV of LeRoy; a daughter, Mary L. (Carl) Guldenschuh of Nunda; brothers, Robert and Gerald Stowell; brother-in-law, Garry Jones; grandchildren, Joshua, Jennifer and Katherine Gordon, Elijah, Benjamin and Samuel Hardy, his namesake William V and Joelle; and six great-grandchildren, Jalise, Kylie, Avayah, Stephen, Lev and Yael.
He was preceded by a son, John D. Hardy in 1996; a daughter, Julie E. Hardy Gordon in 2015; a brother, Norman; sisters, Audrey Jones and Mary Zinion; and sisters-in-law, Donna and Amy Stowell.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 16, 2019