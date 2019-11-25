|
CLARKSVILLE - William J. Larson, 67, of 8472 Courtney Hollow Road, Clarksville, passed away Nov. 5, 2019, at home.
Born on May 31, 1952, in the Bronx, he was a son of Leslie W. and Rita A. Good Larson. He was married to the former Lisa L. Williams, who also passed away Nov. 5, 2019.
Bill was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army, from 1972-1974, stationed in Korea during Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature; hunting; vintage cars; his pets; spending time with family; and a good card game. He will be remembered as a person that was full of life; that had a big presence; and was guaranteed to make you laugh.
He leaves behind two sons, Jesse (Johanna) Larson of Cuba and William J. Larson at home; three daughters, Lisa (Billy) Barker of Oklahoma, Brandi (Doug) Beck of Kansas and Sarah Larson of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; a sister, Lesley (Nicholas) Patrone of Hinsdale; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
The family will receive friends for a time of sharing memories from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba. A brief prayer service will be held at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Al Batt, officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Company or the SPCA serving Allegany County.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2019