FRANKLINVILLE - William J. "Bill" Schultz, of Lyndon Road, died Thursday (Feb. 21, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, following a long illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. "Bill" Schultz.
Arrangements are under the direction of Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home in Franklinville.
A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY 14737
(716) 676-3242
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 23, 2019